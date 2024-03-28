Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané eager to formally rejoin German national team

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané missed this international break due to a red card suspension.

In his stead, the attack looked formidable and left some questioning whether or not Sané would have a starting role when he was eligible to return. For the 28-year-old, those discussions will happen later. For now, he just wants to enjoy the new era under head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“I’m happy to be here now, to see the boys and the coaches. It was coordinated with Julian. There’s a lot at stake, so it’s important that I’m there,” Sané told Sky Sport journalist Patrick Berger before the match. “We haven’t talked about (his role) that much yet, but we will. We know each other and we get along very well. We can find a very good role. Generally speaking, I have to say that after Julian took over, there was a good atmosphere. That’s why I was certain we would play a good game (against France). The team played great, delivered a good performance.”

Sané will certainly have a role on the team, but a starting position could be difficult to come by given the team’s current structure under Nagelsmann.

