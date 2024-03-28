Germany, Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala: “I am no longer Bambi”

As Germany overcame the Netherlands 2-1, Bayern Munich’s own sensation Jamal Musiala put in another world-class performance to help the Germans to victory over the Dutch. And we are no longer surprised as Musiala drops masterclasses week in, week out for his club and country because he has simply elevated his standards to that level.

And Musiala himself is not oblivious to that fact. The player formerly known as ‘Bambi’ talked about his own rise to the very top — from being considered a precocious talent to wearing the No. 10 for Germany and commanding a market value of a whopping 110 million euros.

“You can say that, yes: I’m no longer the young player, I’m no longer Bambi,” Musiala said in an interview with Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia).

And while that may be true, that hits! We’ve all watched how Musiala has grown and developed as a player, reaching the heights he has today. But more than that, his rise to the very top has been nothing short of otherworldly and exemplary. But don’t worry Musiala — regardless of the heights you reach, you will always be our little Bambi.

“I have more responsibility in both teams. I moved past the status of the young super talent who needs to be watched out for. Nevertheless, I want to play with ease, have fun, and radiate joy on the pitch like I did when I was younger,” Musiala continued.

Musiala is clearly more than just a young star now, he is one who can change the course of games at the highest level, and become the deciding factor — as he showcased in the final matchday of last season. The sky is the limit from here. And we all know he's reaching it.

