Daily Schmankerl: Does Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich have a deal with Manchester City?; Liverpool all-in on Jamal Musiala; Harry Kane likes England’s chances at the EUROs; PSG losing hope on Matthijs de Ligt transfer; Olivier Giroud to LAFC?; and MORE!

One journalist thinks that a move by Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich to Manchester City just makes perfect sense.

90Min.com’s Jack Gallagher assessed Kimmich’s situation this way:

It’s very, very rare that one of the best midfielders in world football is available on the transfer market, but that might be the case this summer with Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. The 29-year-old has won it all during a glittering nine-year stay in Bavaria, but it’s understood the German is considering a new challenge in the summer - something that Bayern may be willing to facilitate as he heads into the final year of his contract. Reports in Kimmich’s homeland suggest he’s willing to speak to five clubs about a potential move - Arsenal, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid - and each would undoubtedly have a place in their squad for the versatile midfielder.

This is how Gallagher categorized Kimmich’s fit with Manchester City:

A transfer has probably never made more sense. Kimmich became a genuinely world class player under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, and if he’s keen to get back to that level, then he should jump at the chance to work with the Manchester City manager again. He would slot seamlessly into Guardiola’s dynamic tactical set-up, potentially playing as a midfielder, full-back or even a center-back for City.

According to FIchajes (as captured by 90Min.com), City does, indeed, lead the race for Kimmich:

Manchester City lead Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race to secure Joshua Kimmich, whose Bayern Munich contract expires in 2025.

Finally, the Spanish publication Nacional is reporting that Kimmich has an agreement with Manchester City already in place (as captured by Football365):

And now Spanish publication Nacional insists that Kimmich now has an ‘agreement’ with Bayern Munich to leave this summer after he ‘has lost his untouchable status at the Allianz Arena’. It is understood that Kimmich ‘can leave for a reasonable price’ of €65m ‘or even less’ with many teams ‘interested’ in the Germany international’s services. However, Man City is ‘considered the main favourite to welcome him into their ranks, and reunite him with Pep Guardiola’ as the former Barcelona midfielder ‘knows the 29-year-old footballer perfectly’. Kimmich is the ‘one chosen by Guardiola to accompany’ Rodri in midfield as it is the Man City boss’ ‘intention is to find a luxury partner’ for the Spain international.

What do you think? Could Kimmich be a seamless fit under the guidance of Pep Guardiola?

Liverpool FC is reportedly ready to do whatever it takes to land Bayern Munich’s star Jamal Musiala:

As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool are intent on agreeing a deal to sign Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich. According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider recently, the Reds are keen on striking a deal to lure the highly rated German international. The media outlet have mentioned that Bayern do not want to lose their prized asset and have slapped a mammoth price tag of £100m on him. The dilemma for the Bundesliga champions is that they have so far failed to agree a new deal with Musiala, who has already turned down a couple of proposals. In such a scenario, Liverpool and Man City are after the Kaiser, who is expected to be a priority target for newly appointed CEO of Football at Anfield, Michael Edwards.

Bayern Munich is back in action and what better way to return from an international break than to dive right into a matchup against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Bayern Munich still has some belief in trying to win the Bundesliga, but even the players and coaches admit that it will take a lot of help from Bayer Leverkusen to make this a race down the stretch. For Borussia Dortmund, this is a chance to potentially stomp out any semblance of hope that Bayern Munich believes that it has.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show:

A look at where each team is in the table and why each club’s fanbase probably expected much more.

Some thoughts on the recent form of each team and a look back at the first meeting between the two teams this season.

A guess at Thomas Tuchel’s potential starting XI and why he should keep things the same.

A prediction on the match.

Bayer Leverkusen has Hoffenheim phenom and recent German national team call-up Maximilian Beier on its radar:

Maximilian #Beier, he‘s on the list of Bayer 04 Leverkusen - confirmed!



➡️ … as a possible replacement for Hlozek or in the event that Leverkusen receives an offer for Boniface that they can't refuse



➡️ But: Leverkusen are aware that the total package for the 21 y/o striker… pic.twitter.com/Bktb6ymQxP — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 26, 2024

Beier could be Germany’s best chance to be a world class striker in quite some time. Should Bayern Munich kick the tires on the kid and stash him somewhere until Harry Kane departs?

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane likes England’s chance to bring home a trophy this summer at the EURO 2024 competition.

“We have a good chance. The team had a few good experiences in recent years. We reached the final in the last European Championship. I feel we can play a good role in this tournament. England didn’t win a trophy for a long time. We as players have to try to change that,” said Kane. “The fact I’m playing here in Germany is a nice experience, that I hope I’ll take to the team. I want to be a good example and lead the way on the pitch, in training and in games.”

Bayern Munich’s time off is now over.

Germany faced off with a very strong team from the Netherlands in Frankfurt and won 2-1.

For Germany, this international break was extremely important and laid the groundwork for a new era with the national team.

Was it successful? Will Germany be able to make a run at winning a trophy this summer? Let’s take a look. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI and how those players performed.

A rundown of the scoring and subs.

A look at what’s next? What might need to change? What might be the foundation for things moving forward?

Can Germany be a serious competitor at the EURO 2024 competition.

Paris Saint-Germain has had its eye on Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt for quite some time now.

Unfortunately for the French powerhouse, it is losing hope that the Dutchman will want to make a move this summer:

Paris Saint-Germain was linked to Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt during the January transfer window. A move for the Dutch defender didn’t materialize, and any pursuit for him in the summer might have received a blow with his recent remarks. Last month, there was reporting that de Ligt had become frustrated with his situation at Bayern Munich. As a result, clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester United surfaced as potential suitors for the former Juventus standout. Since then, De Ligt has solidified his spot as a regular starter and recently told Dutch media outlet Voetbal International that he’s committed to staying at the club for the foreseeable future. “When I don’t play, then a link is immediately made saying that I would not be happy and would want to leave,” he said. “Of course there have also been matches that I would have liked to play, but I really have no reason to complain. “I’m still having a great time at Bayern Munich and have been playing again lately. I never let rumours get to my head or drive me crazy because I know what the reality is.” If De Ligt is a file that PSG still have that they want to pursue this summer, they might have to discard it. The Parisians reportedly want to revamp their backline, with the addition of Lucas Beraldo being the first step. PSG will have an intriguing summer window to see how different their defense looks next season.

AC Milan might seek to leverage Sweden legend Zlatan Ibrahimović to bring his countryman Viktor Gyökeres to the club:

AC Milan could plan to use Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a bid to woo coveted striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea.

Bayern Munich will be back in action later this on the field, but there is much going on in the boardroom these days.

While all of that is going on, the German national team is looking like they could potentially have something cooking. Therefore, we have much to talk about.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

After some times to process it all, more thoughts on Germany’s 2-0 win over France and why it seems like Julian Nagelsmann could be close to unlocking something with this German side.

Reports are breaking that Bayern Munich wants an answer from Alphonso Davies by next week. Will the Canadian take the best-and-final offer from the Bavarians or will he set sights on a move this summer...maybe to Real Madrid?

One year after Nagelsmann was unceremoniously sacked at Bayern Munich, the fallout is still being felt. Let’s discuss where things stand and how much longer that move might affect the club.

Chelsea FC is reportedly in talks with RB Leipzig over Dani Olmo:

Chelsea have initiated discussions with RB Leipzig over a potential summer transfer for Dani Olmo, FootballTransfers can reveal. The Blues will look to move on Conor Gallagher and out-of-favour Raheem Sterling and consequently have set their sights on bringing in a suitable replacement, with the RB Leipzig attacker very much a target. Indeed, sources close to the situation have indicated that 25-year-old Spain international has emerged as a primary target for Chelsea ahead of the transfer window and discussions are already underway. Known for his agility and skill on the ball, Olmo’s style of play suits Chelsea’s attacking philosophy. He is effective in one-on-one situations, while he typically operates best down the middle. He is a versatile player, though, and has been known to be played out on the right and left as well. We understand that Chelsea have already taken steps in their pursuit of Olmo and are in contact with RB Leipzig to speak about a potential fee.

Olmo has had another solid season in Germany and with that, the rumors emerge. It seems as if Olmo is a fixture in the transfer rumor mill at about this time every season.

Olivier Giroud might finally be making that move to MLS that he has been linked to so many times in recent years. Even at his advanced age of 37, the former Arsenal FC man is still a dangerous scorer and could do some major damage for LAFC: