Eric Dier laments Thomas Tuchel’s sacking, Bayern Munich’s tough position in title race

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier has enjoyed his time in Germany so far, but also has some regret about being part of an effort that has led to the club and head coach Thomas Tuchel deciding to part ways at the end of the regular season.

“We lost games against Leverkusen, Lazio and Bochum. This is a rarity at a club like Bayern Munich and not something that should be accepted. We weren’t good enough, that can’t be right. We have put ourselves in a position where the league title is no longer in our hands and is far away,” Dier told kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I can’t speak for the club, it’s not my place to judge (Tuchel’s sacking).

“Regardless of whether I have a good relationship with a coach or not, If the coach has to leave and I’m his player, I should feel somewhat responsible. It’s never nice when someone loses their job. This often affects not only the coach but also his staff, who all have to move somewhere else. I actually have a good relationship with the current coach. I am grateful to him, but also to the club and Christoph Freund, because he was a big factor in allowing me to move here. A departure like that is always disappointing.”

Dier has excelled under Tuchel and as center-back partner to Matthijs de Ligt. As unlikely as it might have seemed when he was initially acquired, Dier has proven to be a dependable presence on the backline for Tuchel.

Looking for more chatter on how Bayern Munich was playing heading into the break, a breakdown of the club’s January transfer window, some thoughts on the recent Bundesliga coaching news, what to expect from the German national team, and an appreciation of the incredible work done by Bayer Leverkusen this season? Then check out our Bavarian Podcast Works Show on Spotify or below: