Report: Stuttgart expects Chris Führich to leave in the summer; Bayern Munich preparing to pounce

Bayern Munich appear to be dead serious in their pursuit of Chris Führich. The Stuttgart winger is being observed by the Bavarians and other top European clubs looking to get their grubby hands on the next gem. In fact, the Swabians seem to have already accepted that they will be Führich-less in the summer:

The people in charge at Stuttgart are expecting Chris Führich to leave the club this summer. A replacement has already been found in Köln’s Justin Diehl. Führich has been on Bayern’s radar for a long time. Max Eberl’s predecessor Hasan Salihamidžić was already after the German international. Führich’s name was discussed again at Säbener Straße at the end of last year, but in the end Bayern signed Bryan Zaragoza. Bayern’s scouting department was largely left out of the Zaragoza transfer. The Spaniard was a personal desired target for Christoph Freund. – Tz journalists Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

What’s interesting to note here is that Bayern had their eyes on Führich for a while now, stretching back to the days of former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić. The 26-year-old German was a serious candidate for Bayern when they were looking for a winger in January, but they but ended up bringing in Bryan Zaragoza early from Granada CF.