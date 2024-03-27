Stuttgart sporting director addresses Chris Führich being linked to Bayern Munich

Chris Führich is becoming a sought-after player in the market lately. The Stuttgart winger has caught the eye of clubs as the 26-year-old continues to tear it up with the Swabians. One of the clubs interested in bringing him in is Bayern Munich, who continue to plan for their future. Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth then addressed the Bavarians anticipating their next target:

It doesn’t surprise me that our players are also of interest to top clubs. But in the case of Führich, neither the player nor the club contacted me, so I cannot comment further on this rumour. – Sky Sports’ Dennis Bayer as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Führich is certainly an exciting player but if the Rekordmeister were to get him, then one or two of Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sané must go to accommodate him…and Alphonso Davies’ wage demands.

There’s also this Spanish winger named Bryan Zaragoza, wonder who he is?