Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich is back in action and what better way to return from an international break than to dive right into a matchup against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Bayern Munich still has some belief in trying to win the Bundesliga, but even the players and coaches admit that it will take a lot of help from Bayer Leverkusen to make this a race down the stretch. For Borussia Dortmund, this is a chance to potentially stomp out any semblance of hope that Bayern Munich believes that it has.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show:

A look at where each team is in the table and why each club’s fanbase probably expected much more.

Some thoughts on the recent form of each team and a look back at the first meeting between the two teams this season.

A guess at Thomas Tuchel’s potential starting XI and why he should keep things the same.

A prediction on the match.

