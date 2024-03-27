Report: Bayern Munich serious about pursuing VfB Stuttgart winger Chris Führich

In recent weeks, Bayern Munich has been linked to VfB Stuttgart winger Chris Führich, but the Bavarians have not been alone.

Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund have also been tied to having interest in the 26-year-old Germany international, but now Bayern Munich might be getting more serious about its pursuit per Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern are now serious about signing Stuttgart winger Chris Führich. The German international is high on Bayern’s list. Max Eberl and Christoph Freund want to convince the player of a move to Munich. Although he’s just extended his contract at VfB until 2028, Führich has a €23.5m release clause should Stuttgart qualify for the Champions League. Führich fits perfectly into the profile - Eberl and Freund are looking for ‘hungry’ players, with whom the fans can identify. Uli Hoeneß also likes the player. Dortmund, Leverkusen and Leipzig are also interested.

Führich certainly did not do any damage to his reputation with how he played in Germany’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Tuesday. Surely, the Bayern Munich executives were watching and likely were fans of what they saw from Führich.

If Bayern Munich is really this serious about Führich, it would seem like something would have to give on the roster. With Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Bryan Zaragoza already on the squad, plus Jamal Musiala, who really operates best as a wing, there would be far too many options for just two positions.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Germany’s massive 2-1 win over the Netherlands and where things might be headed under Julian Nagelsmann? Then check out what Cyler and Chuck have to say on our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show, which is available on Spotify or below: