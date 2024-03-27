Aston Villa manager Unai Emery on Bayern Munich’s radar

Bayern Munich is actively in the search of a Thomas Tuchel replacement and the efforts are being spearheaded by Max Eberl, who officially came on as the club’s board member for sport at the end of February. He has previously explained that Bayern’s front office, executive board, and supervisory board are trying to walk a line between taking the right amount of time to find the right replacement while also not trying to wait too long to make their final decision. Time is of the essence, but the club needs to ensure Tuchel’s replacement is adequate enough.

Former Bayern player and current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has emerged as the fan favorite to become Tuchel’s successor, but the Spaniard is also in demand at Liverpool, who will be losing Jurgen Klopp at the end of this season. Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has also emerged as a prominent candidate for Bayern, and he does have a bit more managerial experience than Alonso. However, there is still no denying the remarkable job Alonso is doing at Leverkusen, on route to potential win three titles this season; Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Europa League.

In addition to Alonso and De Zerbi, there have been other names loosely linked with Bayern including Julian Nagelsmann making a potential return, or perhaps even Klopp being talked out of taking a sabbatical. In the latest twist of the rumor mill, current Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been linked with the Bayern job, as per Tz (via @iMiaSanMia). He is considered to be an Alonso alternative, as the latest reports coming out of both Germany and England seem to suggest Alonso is far more likely to join Bayern as opposed to Liverpool.

There is also still the very real possibility of Alonso choosing to stay with Leverkusen for at least another season, though the manager has remained firm in his stance that he is not thinking about his future right now. For the time being, Alonso is just focused on the current season with Die Werkself and doing everything in their power to continue on this historic unbeaten run and win all three titles they are still in the running for.