Thomas Müller jokes around with Kai Havertz once again as Germany overcome the Netherlands

A Bayern Munich or Germany game is never complete without Thomas Müller having some fun of his own in his unique fashion.

Germany’s 2-1 victory over the Netherlands was not only a testament to the Germans’ ability to overcome a deficit and fight back, but also gave Müller another chance to have some fun with his international teammate, Arsenal FC’s Kai Havertz.

When Müller made his usual short video on Instagram reacting to the Champions League draw where Bayern drew Arsenal earlier this month, he poked fun at Havertz, saying that he is ‘waiting for him’.

And today, he allegedly told Havertz that when he and Fullkrug come on, they will create a goal together...which they did,

And of course Müller took his opportunity to remind Havertz about it through his Instagram.

Thomas Müller on IG: Kai Havertz, I told you pic.twitter.com/hDWysVheyk — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 26, 2024

But the hashtags on that post were what stood out.

If you aren’t familiar, “60 million down the drain, Kai Havertz scores again” is an Arsenal fan chant sung to the tune of ‘Waka Waka’ by Shakira coined this season after questions were raised over Havertz’s price tag and performances, but as he picked up form, the chant gained popularity and is now commonplace amongst all other chants at the Emirates.

The second hashtag that stood out, however, was “Auf geht’s Hoffenheim”, which translates to “Come on Hoffenheim.” Why Hoffenheim you ask? Well, it's because they're up against Bayer Leverkusen next...and Müller would like them to drop points for obvious reasons.

Müller certainly is ready for club football to resume, and Müller’s playfulness might just be the closest Bayern are getting to the title this season. Never change, Thomas. Never change.

