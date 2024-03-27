Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich happy to see Germany return to winning ways after Netherlands victory

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich reprised his old right-back role for Germany and did so with aplomb.

The German national team’s winning ways have made the position change easier to take and Kimmich is happy to see the team get back on track.

“The mood last autumn was very bad. Now we have won twice. It was good for us to have won against France and to have come back from behind to win today. We now have to take this self-confidence into the tournament,” said Kimmich (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kimmich played a vital role in Germany’s two wins, as he was a stabilizing presence on the backline. Able to contribute at both ends of the pitch, Kimmich showed that he could play a big role under Julian Nagelsmann this summer at the EUROs.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Germany’s massive 2-1 win over the Netherlands and where things might be headed under Julian Nagelsmann? Then check out what Cyler and Chuck have to say on our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show, which is available on Spotify or below: