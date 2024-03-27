Niclas Füllkrug makes his case for Germany role at EURO 2024

Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug played the role of super-sub in Germany’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

With the game level heading into the final minutes, Füllkrug fought his way through a crowd of bodies and managed to head — or shoulder — the ball just over the line.

While Arsenal FC striker Kai Havertz linked up impressively with his teammates, it was Füllkrug who bagged the crucial goal in the end. That, along with his clinical international record — including at the FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup vs. Spain — has to be on manager Julian Nagelsmann’s mind heading into EURO 2024.

Füllkrug already has double-digit goals despite just breaking into the team late in 2022 — as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Niclas Füllkrug for Germany 15 games 6 starts 11 goals 2 assists Involved in a goal every 50 minutes

