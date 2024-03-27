 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Preview Show is LIVE! Chuck breaks down the match between Germany and the Netherlands. Check it out...NOW!

Filed under:

Niclas Füllkrug makes his case for Germany role at EURO 2024

After another goal vs. the Netherlands, it seems the Borussia Dortmund man is the guy that gets the job done.

By zippy86
/ new
Germany v Netherlands - International Friendly Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug played the role of super-sub in Germany’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

With the game level heading into the final minutes, Füllkrug fought his way through a crowd of bodies and managed to head — or shoulder — the ball just over the line.

While Arsenal FC striker Kai Havertz linked up impressively with his teammates, it was Füllkrug who bagged the crucial goal in the end. That, along with his clinical international record — including at the FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup vs. Spain — has to be on manager Julian Nagelsmann’s mind heading into EURO 2024.

Füllkrug already has double-digit goals despite just breaking into the team late in 2022 — as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Niclas Füllkrug for Germany

15 games 6 starts

11 goals 2 assists

Involved in a goal every 50 minutes

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Germany’s massive 2-1 win over the Netherlands and where things might be headed under Julian Nagelsmann? Then check out what Cyler and Chuck have to say on our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show, which is available on Spotify or below:

In This Stream

Germany’s March 2024 International Break: All Updates

View all 72 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works