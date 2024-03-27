Pitchgate: Germany - Netherlands marred by shoddy sod

Was that an international friendly or a competitive slip ‘n slide course?

Germany slogged to a 2-1 win over the Netherlands but either team might have managed to put together another goal or too had pitch conditions in Frankfurt been better.

If anything, the Germans were at a greater disadvantage — as the home side had the run of play and were attempting to play more intricate combinations in tight spaces.

The result had Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann slamming the conditions in no uncertain terms after the dust — and mud — had settled.

“Unfortunately the pitch was a disaster,” Nagelsmann said after the match (via @iMiaSanMia). “Many players were slipping. Especially Jamal [Musiala] with his turns.”

Musiala, the Bayern Munich maestro, saw several good chances slip away as he attempted to twist and turn through the Dutch defense.

“I felt like I was slipping with every action,” the young winger explained afterwards (via Az journalist Maximilian Koch). “I do a lot of rotations, so it has to be stable. It can be a bit slippery, but it is dangerous as it is.”

Can the field managers in Germany step up their game ahead of EURO 2024?

