 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Postgame Show is LIVE! Chuck and Cyler break down Germany's 2-1 win over the Netherlands and where things might be going for this squad under Julian Nagelsmann. Check it out....NOW!

Filed under:

The final countries taking part in EURO 2024 have been decided — it’s all set

Well, there’s certainly some very interesting matchups there!

By Dasher!
/ new
UEFA EURO 2024 Trophy Tour - Stuttgart Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Three EURO spots were up for grabs this week as six teams competed in the single-leg final playoffs for a chance to make it into the select 24 teams partaking in Europe’s biggest country competition.

The selection process for the teams competing in the playoffs is slightly complex and largely dependent on the UEFA Nations League. Here’s a rundown of what went down:

Wales (4) 0 — 0 (5) Poland

Wales v Poland: UEFA EURO 2024 Play-Offs Final
Wales v Poland: UEFA EURO 2024 Play-offs — hotly contested game from start to finish, ending in heartbreak for the Welsh
Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

Both teams were evenly matched and it showed as the game ended as a draw after 120 minutes. Wales came very close to a goal many times, and Ben Davies even scored one that was ruled offside. Wales had to go into the shootout with 10 men after a late red card. Wojciech Szczęsny had to make quite a few saves, and it was he who saved ex-Manchester United player Daniel James’ final penalty, sending Poland through to the EUROs. We’ll get to see Robert Lewandowski in Germany again, how about that

Georgia (4) 0 — 0 (2) Greece

FBL-EURO-2024-PLAYOFF-GEO-GRC
Georgia reached the finals stage of a major tournament for the first time in their history! Amazing scenes as the fans and players celebrate, but they aren’t done yet, there is more to come from this fantastic team in the EUROs.
Photo by GIORGI ARJEVANIDZE/AFP via Getty Images

What an outcome! Georgia has a golden generation on their hands, filled with extremely talented players with an immense ceiling. And they're led by a familiar face — Bayern Munich’s ex-player and briefly manager, Willy Sagnol.

They are full of incredible players with otherworldly talent — Sturm Graz’s Kiteishvilli has been balling out this season and delivered an amazing performance against Greece; Mikautadze, whose Ajax move hasn't gone to plan but he's back at Metz on loan and making moves; and the usual suspect Mamardashvili who has been a ray of hope for Valencia and was even linked to a move to Bayern in the summer as a Manuel Neuer successor.

And then obviously you have the iconic, ‘second coming of Maradona’, silky smooth Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a magician in his own right and the golden boy of Georgian football, who will be instrumental in their EUROs campaign.

While Greece and the EUROs make for an iconic duo, you will certainly not want to miss out on this Georgian team as they might be the tournament’s biggest underdogs and will likely make history.

Ukraine 2 — 1 Iceland

Ukraine v Iceland: UEFA EURO 2024 Play-Offs Final
Ukraine are through!

Yes, finally a game that didn’t go to extra time, but it damn near did. Mykhalio Mudryk’s 84th minute goal saw Ukraine grab the spot over Iceland, and frankly the game seemed closer than it was. Ukraine were fairly better throughout and had more chances to score. It will be interesting to see Ukraine at the EUROs but fans will certainly miss the iconic Iceland fans from yet another tournament.

The Groups:

The playoff winners took their places in the EURO groups — Poland was drawn into what looks like it could be the group of death with the Netherlands, Austria, and France; Ukraine was matched up with Belgium, Slovakia, and Romania where they might have a fighting chance. Georgia will face Portugal, Turkey, and the Czech Republic and one can only wonder how it would be is Greece won the playoffs and we were treated to a Greece-Turkey game.

Here are the full groups:

Germany, the hosts also have an interesting group with Hungary, Scotland and Switzerland, all of whom could prove to be difficult matchups in their own regard. Who are YOU supporting in the EUROs and how do you think these playoff winners will perform in the tournament? Tell us in the comments below!

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Germany’s massive 2-1 win over the Netherlands and where things might be headed under Julian Nagelsmann? Then check out what Cyler and Chuck have to say on our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show, which is available on Spotify or below:

In This Stream

Germany’s March 2024 International Break: All Updates

View all 80 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works