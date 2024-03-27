The final countries taking part in EURO 2024 have been decided — it’s all set

Three EURO spots were up for grabs this week as six teams competed in the single-leg final playoffs for a chance to make it into the select 24 teams partaking in Europe’s biggest country competition.

The selection process for the teams competing in the playoffs is slightly complex and largely dependent on the UEFA Nations League. Here’s a rundown of what went down:

Wales (4) 0 — 0 (5) Poland

Both teams were evenly matched and it showed as the game ended as a draw after 120 minutes. Wales came very close to a goal many times, and Ben Davies even scored one that was ruled offside. Wales had to go into the shootout with 10 men after a late red card. Wojciech Szczęsny had to make quite a few saves, and it was he who saved ex-Manchester United player Daniel James’ final penalty, sending Poland through to the EUROs. We’ll get to see Robert Lewandowski in Germany again, how about that

Georgia (4) 0 — 0 (2) Greece

What an outcome! Georgia has a golden generation on their hands, filled with extremely talented players with an immense ceiling. And they're led by a familiar face — Bayern Munich’s ex-player and briefly manager, Willy Sagnol.

They are full of incredible players with otherworldly talent — Sturm Graz’s Kiteishvilli has been balling out this season and delivered an amazing performance against Greece; Mikautadze, whose Ajax move hasn't gone to plan but he's back at Metz on loan and making moves; and the usual suspect Mamardashvili who has been a ray of hope for Valencia and was even linked to a move to Bayern in the summer as a Manuel Neuer successor.

And then obviously you have the iconic, ‘second coming of Maradona’, silky smooth Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a magician in his own right and the golden boy of Georgian football, who will be instrumental in their EUROs campaign.

While Greece and the EUROs make for an iconic duo, you will certainly not want to miss out on this Georgian team as they might be the tournament’s biggest underdogs and will likely make history.

Ukraine 2 — 1 Iceland

Yes, finally a game that didn’t go to extra time, but it damn near did. Mykhalio Mudryk’s 84th minute goal saw Ukraine grab the spot over Iceland, and frankly the game seemed closer than it was. Ukraine were fairly better throughout and had more chances to score. It will be interesting to see Ukraine at the EUROs but fans will certainly miss the iconic Iceland fans from yet another tournament.

The Groups:

The playoff winners took their places in the EURO groups — Poland was drawn into what looks like it could be the group of death with the Netherlands, Austria, and France; Ukraine was matched up with Belgium, Slovakia, and Romania where they might have a fighting chance. Georgia will face Portugal, Turkey, and the Czech Republic and one can only wonder how it would be is Greece won the playoffs and we were treated to a Greece-Turkey game.

Here are the full groups:

Official EURO 2024 groups following today's playoffs pic.twitter.com/Yf9hSXg0gd — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 26, 2024

Germany, the hosts also have an interesting group with Hungary, Scotland and Switzerland, all of whom could prove to be difficult matchups in their own regard. Who are YOU supporting in the EUROs and how do you think these playoff winners will perform in the tournament? Tell us in the comments below!

