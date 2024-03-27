Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos wants Germany to take “self-confidence” out of latest victory

Real Madrid midfielder and former Bayern Munich prospect Toni Kroos has made a tremendous return to the international stage in racking up two assists in Germany’s two victories over the past week.

Kroos’s corner found the shoulder of Niclas Füllkrug and caromed into the net to give the German national team a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands and a perfect 2-0 record during this break.

Clearly, Kroos was ecstatic with the results.

“I’m proud of the team. We took the momentum and self-confidence with us from the last game. A few months ago we would have collapsed after falling behind, but that didn’t happen today. The good news is that we played two very good games. The bad news is that this won’t bring us any points at the Euros. I hope we can take the self-confidence with us into the tournament,” Kroos said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Back to National team. Two assists, one per game. Two wins. Toni Kroos. pic.twitter.com/Q7TUuRYM0p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 26, 2024

Kroos will now seek to finish off his club season with Real Madrid in a strong way before embarking on what now seems like a more viable mission to try and win a trophy at the EUROs this summer.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Germany’s massive 2-1 win over the Netherlands and where things might be headed under Julian Nagelsmann? Then check out what Cyler and Chuck have to say on our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show, which is available on Spotify or below: