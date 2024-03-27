Player ratings: Germany 2-1 Netherlands

After a calamitous November, Germany wrapped up a successful March international period with two straight wins — the second a 2-1 victory over Netherlands on Tuesday.

Compared to 2-0 win over France just a few days ago, the Germans had come down to earth. The performance was not nearly as comprehensive — the Dutch fashioned many good chances and the Germans squandered a lot of their own.

Over the 90 minutes however, it was a positive, energetic display and another indication that the Germans are ready to host EURO 2024. Here is how Bild rated the performances:

In attack the Germans did not ever look out of ideas, finding many ways behind the Dutch lines and lining up tantalizingly threatening chances. But every opportunity seemed to just slip away — much like Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, who was on the end of many of them — on the slick Frankfurt pitch.

The game looked to be headed to a draw before Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos’s corner found the shoulder of Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug, the ball just edging past the line.

If this was a friendly, one would be hard pressed to tell from the intensity of the action. Starters and subs alike from both teams battled as if everything was on the line.

And perhaps it was — the Germany XI is quickly solidifying, and subs such as Füllkrug and Stuttgart winger Chris Führich did their best to give Nagelsmann something to think about.

How did everyone do? Have your say below.

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.

It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!

If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.

