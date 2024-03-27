Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala: Germany’s March international break a success

Germany leaves the March international period with heads held high — something that has not been true for a long time when it comes to the men’s national team.

But after a 2-0 win over France on Saturday and a 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Tuesday, the Germans have every reason to feel good heading into EURO 2024.

Perhaps it all comes down to mood — and belief.

“We had a lot of fun, including the days in training,” Bayern Munich winger Jamal Musiala said after the Netherlands game (as captured by Az journalist Victor Catalina). “We have to keep the momentum going and everyone stay healthy. The vibes were really good. But we know we can’t look too far ahead.”

Credit goes to Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann — who in his time at Bayern rode plenty of highs and lows. Now the task will be to avoid overconfidence and ensuring the team peaks at the right time in the summer.

