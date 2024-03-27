Julian Nagelsmann: “Maybe just 1-2” changes for Germany squad ahead of EURO 2024

After a positive international period in March, Julian Nagelsmann has signaled that he is set to stick with the bulk of his selections for the Germany squad heading into EURO 2024.

“If everyone is fit, then we won’t be replacing 10 players in the summer. Not even five,” the Germany head coach said after Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Netherlands (as captured by Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg). “Maybe just one to two. Those who weren’t there now have to be better than those who are now.”

Tough words to hear for those on the outside looking in — such as Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka and winger Leroy Sané — or maybe the wake-up call they need to step up their game.

It is also a positive statement for the group that did make the roster for the two wins this week over France and the Netherlands — many of whom did not get to see the field. Nagelsmann may not have rotated but evidently he likes what he is seeing in training, and comfortable with the team dynamic that has seemed to set in.

Sané is in the midst of a three-match international suspension and is expected to take his place with the squad eventually — meaning the attackers who made it this time will have to stay on their toes.

But with Germany suddenly riding high, all the more reason for Nagelsmann to avoid an unnecessary shakeup.

The German national team in 2024: pic.twitter.com/rjDYg9bgrv — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) March 26, 2024

After all, if it ain’t broke, why fix it?

