Watch: Maximilian Mittelstädt wonder strike lifts Germany vs. Netherlands

Maximilian Mittelstädt is something new for Germany.

The 27-year-old VfB Stuttgart left-back has broken into the squad and straight into Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann’s XI ahead of established veterans such as Leipzig’s David Raum and Union Berlin’s Robin Gosens.

With his side down 1-0 early, Mittelstädt introduced himself to the home crowd with a cracking 11th minute equalizer, hit first time from range.

“As a little kid, you dream about this,” Mittelstädt said after the match (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I started this on Saturday and was able to continue it today. Today was my first home game for the national team – it’s just great.”

Even more impressive was how quickly Mittelstädt shrugged off a setback — it had been his own mistake moments earlier that led to the early German concession.

“Of course that shouldn’t happen. What was important was that I kept going and didn’t let it unsettle me. I’m glad I was able to make up for my mistake with the goal,” he added.

Tenacious in the challenge as well, Mittelstädt — alongside his opposite number (Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich) — is offering Germany something it has not known for years: stability at both full-back positions.

And it is coming together at just the right time.

