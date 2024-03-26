Match Awards from Germany’s 2-1 win over Netherlands

Some unfortunate refereeing decisions and some timely interventions by the Netherlands’ defense almost prevented Germany from capitalizing on the win over France. But late magic and a rush of strong attacks by Die Mannschaft was just enough to beat the Dutch. After a troubling start to the second half, Germany showed their tenacity by pulling through with the win.

Jersey Swap: Joey Veerman

It really should have been Memphis Depay if the forward had his scoring boots on today. However, that was not the case. Veerman was the only Netherlands player who really showed up today and momentarily sent fear into the German fans.

Der Kaiser: Maximilian Mittelstädt

Mittelstädt scored an absolute screamer of a goal of a corner to quickly level the score for the Germans. In only his second match for the national team, he did enough to earn that starting left-back position for now.

Fußballgott: Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos continues to show why Julian Nagelsmann ensured his return to the national team. Kroos is still world-class. Kroos was the clear best midfielder of the game for Germany although he didn’t have the exact precision he showed in the France match.

Der Bomber: Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala carved through the Dutch defense all night. He never had that final touch to really break in front and shoot, but his creativity was Germany’s best on offense tonight.

Meister of the Match: Nicklas Fülkrug

Germany was desperate for a goal in the final minutes and it seemed like it was inevitable. Despite the countless chances for Thomas Müller and Musiala, Borussia Dortmund’s Fülkrug was the one to do it. He is the man that scores these goals, and perhaps this goal will propel him back to a starting striker role over Arsenal striker Kai Havertz.

