Report: Real Madrid has ruled out paying more than €20 million to €25 million for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Over the weekend, Bayern Munich — allegedly — made the call to give Alphonso Davies a week to accept or reject the club’s most recent contract extension proposal.

While there have been months of speculation that Davies wanted to leave Bayern Munich this summer, the time is now for the Canadian star to make a decision. Recent reports indicate that he is leaning toward a future abroad and is particularly interested in Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich reportedly wanted €50 to €60 million in return for a transfer, but that might be very hard to squeeze out of Madrid if you believe this report from El Chiringuito TV’s Josep Pedrerol:

"DAVIES, NO POR MÁS de 20-25 MILLONES".



‼️ "El Madrid descarta pagar más de eso por él".



EXCLUSIVA @jpedrerol pic.twitter.com/TqOVFjDbQ4 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 26, 2024

“DAVIES, NOT FOR MORE THAN 20-25 MILLION.” “Madrid rules out paying more than that for him.” EXCLUSIVE @jpedrerol

Madrid Universal captured more of the context on Pedrerol’s statements and it does appear as if the hardball negotiating has begun:

According to Josep Pedrerol, Real Madrid have ruled out paying more than €20-25 million for the left-back, which is hardly a surprise. In a summer where Real Madrid are expected to sign Mbappe, the club must be wary of balancing their expenses. Bayern, in contrast, are hoping for a figure of around €50-60 million. That is a figure that Real Madrid are unwilling to reach, for they believe that is excessive considering the Canadian international’s contract expires next year. The coming months, therefore, could prove to be critical as Real Madrid look to negotiate a reasonable price tag for Alphonso Davies.

€20 million to €25 million?

Yikes.

It could be a long summer of this saga for Bayern Munich. With Davies seemingly eyeing a future outside of Bavaria, the negotiating power for the Bavarians has been neutered a bit. With months of stories indicating the Canadian wanted a move to Real Madrid out there as well, this is a less-than-ideal situation for Bayern Munich.

The other problem is that Madrid seems to be more than willing to wait for Davies to leave in the summer of 2025 on a free transfer. Clearly, this is shaping up to be a tough situation for Bayern Munich.

Davies has also been linked to others clubs such as Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC, and FC Barcelona, but Real Madrid has seemed like the left-back’s ideal destination from the get-go.

Looking for more chatter on Germany’s international break, Bayern Munich’s rough-and-tumble stance with Alphonso Davies, or the year in review from the time of Julian Nagelsmann’s sacking? Then we have you covered with the Bavarian Podcast Works Show. You can check it out on Spotify or below: