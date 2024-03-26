Germany vs Netherlands: Gamethread and Live Blog

After an impressive win over France, former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann faces his greatest challenge yet. No, it’s not the Netherlands — it’s his own urge experiment.

Germany played pretty well on Saturday by fielding a 4-3-3 formation with Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, and Florian Wirtz up top. Keeping that setup going will be key to building the team’s chemistry and the overall execution of the coach’s tactics. Then again, maybe certain changes — such as Thomas Müller for İlkay Gündoğan at attacking midfield — could improve performances. Maybe there’s still some scope for experimentation left. The only question is whether Germany can afford it.

