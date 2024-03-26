 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Germany 2-1 Netherlands (International Friendly)

What a performance from Germany!

By CSmith1919 and Cyler
Germany v Netherlands - International Friendly Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s time off is now over.

Germany faced off with a very strong team from the Netherlands in Frankfurt and won 2-1.

For Germany, this international break was extremely important and laid the groundwork for a new era with the national team.

Was it successful? Will Germany be able to make a run at winning a trophy this summer? Let’s take a look. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A look at Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI and how those players performed.
  • A rundown of the scoring and subs.
  • A look at what’s next? What might need to change? What might be the foundation for things moving forward?
  • Can Germany be a serious competitor at the EURO 2024 competition.

