Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Germany 2-1 Netherlands (International Friendly)

Bayern Munich’s time off is now over.

Germany faced off with a very strong team from the Netherlands in Frankfurt and won 2-1.

For Germany, this international break was extremely important and laid the groundwork for a new era with the national team.

Was it successful? Will Germany be able to make a run at winning a trophy this summer? Let’s take a look. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI and how those players performed.

A rundown of the scoring and subs.

A look at what’s next? What might need to change? What might be the foundation for things moving forward?

Can Germany be a serious competitor at the EURO 2024 competition.

