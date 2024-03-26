Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt looking forward to fun match as the Netherlands will face Germany

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt has been a steadying presence on the backline of late for his club team.

For the Netherlands, though, De Ligt is still working to get himself back into the rotation after an injury-riddled season. The Dutchman might get a chance to show his recent uptick in form against Germany in a match that he is looking forward to.

“The rivalry will always be there. But I think it’s different than it was in the past. Tomorrow, I will also face a number of teammates from Bayern Munich. After the game we’ll have fun, but no one will notice that during the match,” said De Ligt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I haven’t played (in Frankfurt) very often, but twice with Bayern Munich. But when you are in Germany all year round, it feels like coming home. For me, the Netherlands against Germany is a very special match. I’ve been feeling good in recent months, I’m doing well and fit.”

De Ligt wants to seize a permanent starting role with the Dutch national team and he knows that he will have to be consistent — and stay healthy.

“I’m not yet where I want to be with the national team, but that also has to do with injuries. As a player you always want to play. We have a lot of good centre-backs. Ultimately, top football is about competing with many good defenders. You have to be there for the matches you get,” De Ligt noted.

One player who De Ligt will always sure to be aware of when playing Germany is dynamic Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala.

“I rate his qualities very highly. Especially in the last few weeks he has really been in incredible form again. He’s maybe one of the most in-form players in the world. His dribbling is incredible, even for his age. At only 20, I don’t think I’ve played with many players who are that developed at this age,” De Ligt said.

When asked if he and Musiala would leave Bayern Munich together during the summer transfer window, the Dutchman had a laugh: “Where to go? On holiday? (laughs). But no, I don’t think so. I hope for us and for Bayern that we’ll both stay. That’s what I’m assuming, too.”

