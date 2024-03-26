Leroy Sané frustrated to have missed out on Germany action for the March international break

The March international break has been one of the last opportunities for Julian Nagelsmann to get a look at his German national team squad before this summer’s European Championships and try different players in different positions. It’s only a few months away from the time that he will have to finalize his roster for the Euros, though Die Mannschaft is slated to have friendlies against the likes of Ukraine and Greece before the Euros kick off.

As is often the case, there were a handful of Bayern Munich players called up to the national team by Nagelsmann for the March break, but Leroy Sané was left out due to having to serve his suspension. He was given a three-match ban by FIFA for shoving an opponent during an altercation with an Austrian player during Germany’s friendly against Austria back at the end of November. Germany lost that game 2-0, conceding a goal on either side of Bayern’s number 10 getting sent off in the 49th minute of play.

It is still difficult to imagine Nagelsmann leaving Sané out of his Euro 2024 squad, but the winger admitted that very much wanted to be a part of the squad for the March break for the friendlies against France and the Netherlands. For what it’s worth, he travelled to Frankfurt to watch Germany take on the Netherlands.

“Of course I would have liked to be there for the games against France and the Netherlands. I want to use the time now to be in top condition physically for the final phase of the season. I’m of course in good communication with the national team coach. I’m crossing the fingers for the team for the next two games and I’m really looking forward to a hopefully successful European Championship in the summer,” Sané recently explained to Bild (via @iMiaSanMia).

Particularly in the 2-0 win over France, Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz flourished as the front attacking three, which could plant a seed in Sané’s mind about how Nagelsmann will choose to lineup against Scotland come June 14th at the Allianz Arena. He predominantly plays on the right wing for Bayern, but that could very well change in futures matches for Germany.

