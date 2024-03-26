Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich “right-back” where he belongs for German national team

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich found himself in an unenviable position on Saturday — squaring off with pacey Paris Saint-Germain and French national team superstar Kylian Mbappé.

Much like he has done throughout his career, though, Kimmich embraced the challenge and rose to the occasion in a very impressive individual effort during Germany’s 2-0 win.

“Josh is a very important player for us. He embodies a lot of what is missing from young players these days: the absolute desire to win. If you just see him celebrating after the final whistle [against France], you wouldn’t think it was just a friendly. Of course, he had a lack of pace against Kylian Mbappé, but he made up for that with a good eye. It bothers him a bit that people say he doesn’t want to play the right-back position. In general, he’s very open,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kimmich’s willingness to move ro right-back was one benefit for the German national team, but his effort to embrace the role (remember the extra training he is doing) could be a gamechanger for a squad desperately in need of consistency at the position.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Germany’s big match against the Netherlands and some thoughts on if — or how — Leroy Sané might eventually fit in? Then we’ve got you covered with our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show, which is available on Spotify or below: