Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae gets a bit heated with reporter after South Korea’s draw with Thailand

Some of Bayern Munich’s boys are out for international duty, in most cases preparing for a big tournament somewhere down the line. In the case of Kim Min-jae, he played in South Korea’s 1-1 draw with Thailand in the Asian zone of the World Cup qualifiers. He didn’t seem too happy about being asked about his lack of playing time at club level, however:

A Korean reporter asked Kim Min-jae after the draw against Thailand yesterday: It looks like the parts where you haven’t been able to play recently [at Bayern] had some influence [on your performance].

Kim reacted with irritation: In what parts?

[reporter]: In terms of playing.

Kim: So in what parts?

[reporter]: I’m asking if there were parts where you felt a bit out of touch.

Kim: Personally, I don’t think there were any. I couldn’t play in the last three games (as a starter), and I should have shown a better performance when I only played for about 10 to 15 minutes, but I’m sorry I wasn’t able to show that.

Kim said in the end: We will work hard and prepare better so we can get three points in the next game (with Korea).

– Yonhap News Agency as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia