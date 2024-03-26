Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane works out; Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann talks Netherlands tilt; Kingsley Coman, Noussair Mazraoui, and Raphaël Guerreiro continue fight to return; and MORE!

Bayern Munich fans have been uneasy about the status of star striker Harry Kane heading into this weekend’s Der Klassiker vs. Borussia Dortmund.

Kane is vital to the attack for the Bavarians and has been nursing a lower leg injury that he sustained against SV Darmstadt 98 in the final match before the international break. While he did travel to England to be with the Three Lions, Kane did not play against Brazil and returned to Germany on Sunday.

The Englishman was already hard at work in hopes of playing against Dortmund:

⚪️ Nach seiner vorzeitigen Abreise von der englischen Nationalelf arbeitet Harry #Kane am eigentlich trainingsfreien Montag individuell an der Säbener Straße. #FCBayern #Bundesliga #BVB #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/OaqZBkrs0x — Nico Linner (@linner_nicolas) March 25, 2024

⚪️ After his early departure from the English national team, Harry #Kane works individually at Säbener Straße on Monday, which is actually a training-free day. #FCBayern #Bundesliga #BVB #ThreeLions

FCBayern.com released this information on Kane’s workout:

Harry Kane completed an individual training session at FC Bayern’s training ground on Monday morning. The 30-year-old striker worked with the ball on the pitch at Säbener Straße alongside fitness coach Holger Broich. Kane had suffered an ankle injury in the 5-2 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga and returned back to Munich from the England national team camp at the weekend.

Germany healthy entering Netherlands tilt

Germany put in its final training sessions and looks to be healthy heading into its match against the Netherlands. For head coach Julian Nagelsmann, the key is to stay consistent, build off of the win over France, and keep things progressing forward.

“Everyone is fit. The plan for tomorrow is to start with the same lineup that played against France. But we’ll still wait for the final training,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “There was a phase [against France] before the break where we had one or two situations that we need to work on. Especially when we were pressed man against man.

“The main finding [against France] was that the duos in the team worked well. Josh and Jamal on the right know each other from Bayern. Maxi Mittelstädt and Flo Wirtz don’t know each other from the club, but that was good too. Jonathan Tah played his best international game, which was outstanding. They are all smart players that we have on the pitch. Tomorrow we want to continue in the same way.”

Nagelsmann understands that there is a lot of focus on what this German team does from game-to-game. The head coach does not want to get too high about how things looked against France.

“I understand when the media world writes in extremes. You click on it more when it’s extreme. But when you’re involved, you can’t think in these extremes. Our job is to make sure the media writes that everything is great. It makes no sense to fall into this hysteria,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s always a big game between two neighbours. Many players know each other from their clubs. Tomorrow the better team will win.”

Mazraoui, Coman, Guerreiro also working out

Noussair Mazraoui and Kingsley Coman continued their training with individual workouts:

⚪️ Noussair #Mazraoui und Kingsley #Coman absolvieren am trainingsfreien Montag eine intensive Einheit mit Prof. Dr. Holger Broich. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/YUtVVJWLHS — Nico Linner (@linner_nicolas) March 25, 2024

⚪️ Noussair #Mazraoui and Kingsley #Coman complete an intensive session with Prof. Dr. on the Monday without training. Holger Broich. #FCBayern

In addition to Mazraoui and Coman, Raphaël Guerreiro was also seen working out at Säbener Straße. FCBayern.com released this update on Guerreiro, Coman, and Mazraoui:

Raphaël Guerreiro also worked individually with the ball on Monday. The 30-year-old defender suffered a small tear to his left thigh against Darmstadt. Kingsley Coman and Noussair Mazraoui, who are both back in team training following their respective injuries, also put in extra sessions on Monday, while the rest of the squad had the day off.

De Ligt expected to start vs. Germany

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt looks like he will get a starting nod against Germany:

Matthijs de Ligt in the Netherlands training today. The Bayern defender is set to start against Germany tomorrow according to Dutch media pic.twitter.com/gI8W80dvDy — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 25, 2024

Random training pics

Raphaël Guerreiro back on the ball. Coman and Mazraoui with an extra session [ fcb] pic.twitter.com/wINvGXg1mk — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 25, 2024

Harry Kane completed an individual training session with the ball today [ fcb] pic.twitter.com/ufvljJfCGc — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 25, 2024

Final training session ahead of tomorrow's game pic.twitter.com/y3PjUoke7L — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 25, 2024

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Germany’s big match against the Netherlands and some thoughts on if — or how — Leroy Sané might eventually fit in? Then we’ve got you covered with our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show, which is available on Spotify or below: