Julian Naglesmann shocked Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel didn’t get U-21 France callup

There a handful of Bayern Munich players called up for international duty for the international break for their respective countries, but Mathys Tel was not selected by Thierry Henry for the French U-21 side. This is not the first time that the Bayern attacker has been snubbed by Henry, but Tel was still called up to the under 19 side. Still, though, for a player with such high ambitions and talent, he would have surely much preferred the U-21s or perhaps even Didier Deschamps’ senior side even though he has not been starting too many matches for Bayern under Thomas Tuchel.

In the beginning stages of the season, Tel was proving to be a super sub for Tuchel, having tallied a total of seven goals and two assists across all competitions during the hinrunde, but those production numbers have dropped off a bit in the second part of the season. Albeit he has been getting less minutes in the second half of the season, he has only tallied 2 goals and 1 assist ever since play resumed after the brief winterpause period. Most recently for the French U-19s, he captained the side and scored in the 2-0 over Belgium in their UEFA U-19 Championships qualifier.

In the press conference ahead of Germany’s match against France, former Bayern, RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann explained that he felt Tel was deserving of a callup to Henry’s U-21 French squad, or perhaps even to the senior squad. He feels the youngster possesses the right attitude to be in either of those squads already, even if he might not be playing as much as he would like to be for Bayern.

“It’s a pity that he wasn’t called up for the senior national team or the U21s. He’s a huge talent who brings everything that a footballer needs. He has a great attitude and always gives everything. He’s not the typical young striker that just scores goals, but he also works very hard and invests a lot. Sooner or later he will play for the senior national team, I’m certain of that,” Nagelsmann explained when he was asked about Bayern’s French players, and specifically, Tel (via @iMiaSanMia).

Tel still has plenty of time to work his way up to the French national squad and next season could open up more playing time as he has already committed his future to Bayern by virtue of signing a contract extension. Time will tell if Tuchel’s eventual replacement is a fan of Tel’s, but it will be a new opportunity nonetheless.