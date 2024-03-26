Julian Nagelsmann leaves door open for Germany snubs at EURO 2024

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann’s squad and tactics selection is looking on point this international break after an impressive 2-0 victory over France.

But not every player excluded from the team is out of the picture for EURO 2024 this summer — even as Nagelsmann’s national team XI appears to be taking shape.

“It would be good if we had an eleven by June 14th. Of course I have a starting XI in mind, but something can still happen,” Nagelsmann said after the match (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Among the snubs in the international period include Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka — and other Bayern stars, such as Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané, are missing as well due to recent injury and international suspension, respectively.

On the Borussia Dortmund side, only striker Niclas Füllkrug was called up — and he does not appear to be the starter at present, sitting behind Arsenal man Kai Havertz. Other BVB national team veterans, from youngsters Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko to veterans Mats Hummels, Julian Brandt, and Niklas Süle, are all home too.

The door is surely not open enough for everyone — but it is not all the way shut, either.

““With so many Bundesliga games left to play this season, the door is still not closed for anyone,” Nagelsmann concluded.