Daily Schmankerl: Manchester City willing to splurge on Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala; Bayern to sell center-back to make way for FC Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo; Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid?; Barca to beat Chelsea, Bayern to youngster?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala is getting more and more attention as he has shaken off an uneven run of play.

Lately, Musiala has shown everyone why he has been such a coveted prospect — and other clubs are gearing up to try and take advantage of the rumors that the 21-year-old might be open to a move.

One such club is Manchester City, who could be willing to pay €100 million for the attacker this summer:

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly willing to pay €100 million to sign Jamal Musiala, a target for Real Madrid. According to a report by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Jamal Musiala is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Bayern Munich attacker is also a target for other high-profile clubs, including Real Madrid. But the Premier League champions are ready to pay €100 million to beat the competition to his signature. Jamal Musiala is one of the best young prospects in the world. A former trainee at Chelsea and Southampton, the 21-year-old ended his youth career in Germany and has chosen to represent the country on the international stage. He has not looked back since breaking into the first-team squad at Bayern Munich a few years ago. The German international has endured a frustrating campaign thus far this term, with Thomas Tuchel rotating him. However, the youngster has made his mark, contributing to 19 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions. Musiala has found the back of the net 12 times while providing seven assists. The Stuttgart-born prospect’s progress has not gone unnoticed, capturing the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe. Premier League bigwigs and Real Madrid are keen on securing Musiala’s services in the summer transfer window. And Manchester City will look to beat Los Blancos to his signature. Manchester City’s interest in Jamal Musiala is understandable. Kevin De Bruyne is on the wrong side of 30, while Bernardo Silva faces an uncertain future at the Etihad. So, it behoves Manchester City to sign an attacking midfielder. And they are ready to shell out €100 million to secure the youngster’s services. As for Real Madrid, the Spanish club’s interest might seem surprising. However, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric approaching the end of their respective careers, Los Blancos can do with a replacement. Musiala is thus a viable target for Real Madrid heading into the summer transfer window. Manchester City’s readiness to shell out €100 million means they might be closer to signing Musiala than Real Madrid. But other well-known clubs might also provide stiff competition for the 21-year-old heading into the summer transfer window.

Musiala’s position at Bayern Munich has become a sticking point of sorts. He seems to be most effective at wing, but have a preference for playing as an attacking midfielder. While Musiala, nor his camp, have explicitly let it be known that the Germany international definitely wants to move on, things could sway one way or the other based on who Bayern Munich hires as its next coach.

Surely, everyone in contention for that head coaching spot will want Musiala, but what that person’s plan for him is could go a long way in determining just how long he stays in Bavaria.

If Bayern Munich truly does want to take a run at Ronald Araújo, the Bavarians might have to sell one of Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, or Kim Min-jae:

Bayern Munich have cooled their interest in Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo and will not make a move for him unless they sell one of Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano or Kim Min-jae.

Right now, it does not make much sense for Bayern Munich to pursue Araújo, but it does not mean that the club will not try, anyway. For his part, Araújo does not seem like he wants to go anywhere:

Ronald Araujo: "My future? There's always a lot of talk and rumours, but I'm very happy at Barcelona". pic.twitter.com/TrDmQ05G8Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 24, 2024

Bayern Munich will be back in action later this on the field, but there is much going on in the boardroom these days.

While all of that is going on, the German national team is looking like they could potentially have something cooking. Given all of that, we have much to talk about.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

After some times to process it all, more thoughts on Germany’s 2-0 win over France and why it seems like Julian Nagelsmann could be close to unlocking something with this German side.

Reports are breaking that Bayern Munich wants an answer from Alphonso Davies by next week. Will the Canadian take the best-and-final offer from the Bavarians or will he set sights on a move this summer...maybe to Real Madrid.

One year after Nagelsmann was unceremoniously sacked at Bayern Munich, the fallout is still being felt. Let’s discuss where things stand and how much longer that move might affect the club.

Back in his days as a wee lad, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was a massive fan of David Beckham.

“Beckham was a big idol for me growing up. He was the captain of the national team. As a kid I wanted to be like him. We’re always in contact and met a few times. He congratulated me when I joined Bayern. Hopefully we can invite him to watch a game in Munich — that would be really nice,” Kane said.

Maybe one day, Beckham will try to bring Kane to Inter Miami.

Bayern Munich was attached to Philadelphia Union wunderkind Cavan Sullivan, but Manchester City was rumored to have beaten the Bavarians to the punch.

Now, those rumors might be proven true:

Manchester City are preparing all formal documents to sign deal for American wonderkid Cavan Sullivan to join the club in the future years.



Born in 2009, Cavan made his debut for Philadelphia Union II team with an assist.



It’s all done, matter of time to sign. https://t.co/kD0NRKO0qH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 25, 2024

In the final international game before Bayern Munich’s players return back to Säbener Straße, Germany will take on the Netherlands in a match that could prove to extremely important for Die Mannschaft.

Julian Nagelsmann has rallied his troops with a renewed sense of self-belief that has the squad buzzing, but none of that will mean anything without another strong showing. The Dutch will provide a formidable test and should be a good indication of just how much progress has been made under Nagelsmann.

A look at the game and why this could mean a lot to the Germans.

Does Leroy Sané eventually have a role on this team?

A guess at Julian Nagelsmann’s lineup and how it could change from what we saw against France on Saturday.

A prediction on the match.

Making the Champions League finale this season would be completely insane for Bayern Munich given the ups-and-down that the Bavarians have experienced this season.

There is a LONG way to go before that is possible, but Thomas Müller noted that it would be special to play once again in Wembley Stadium.

“It’s hard to describe those emotions. You have to look at the photos and the videos, you have to look Arjen Robben in the eye and see how all of our team-mates, me included, jump on him. Pictures speak louder than words,” Müller said. “Of course, you could say now: ‘Okay, perhaps [Wembley] is a good omen.’ But I don’t believe in that to be honest. We have to put in the work again. But sure, I won my first Champions League title in that stadium. That’s something very special for a footballer and it’s a big dream, so we want to go back there again. Of course, the city of London has always had huge significance for us since the victory. We always like coming to London.”

VfB Stuttgart has gotten some stellar play from Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel this season.

However, Die Schwaben knows that keeping Nübel for another season might be tough, so it is looking for another option just in case:

According to kicker, VfB Stuttgart are preparing for the possibility of not keeping Alexander Nübel and are looking at alternative options. It is known that Stuttgart would like to keep Nübel beyond this season whether on loan or permanently, however, a permanent move would be difficult for Stuttgart as it would be too expensive. Nottingham Forest’s Odysseas Vlachodimos is an option for a potential return to VfB. The Stuttgart-born Greek international was a part of the club’s youth system before joining Panathinaikos. But the 29-year-old has struggled for game time at the Premier League side due to the fact that they have four senior goalkeepers all fighting for one position. With a contract until 2027 and Forest likely needing to sell plays after a points deduction, a move could be feasible however Stuttgart are not the only team interested. The other option is Manchester City’s Stefan Ortega. Since moving to City as Ederson’s backup in 2022, the 31-year-old has impressed when called upon. Ortega is interested in a return to the Bundesliga where he played two seasons for Arminia Bielefeld and was impressive throughout.

Bayern Munich can’t catch a break.

Even during the international break, the Bavarians are feeling the wrath of the injury gods. Even aside of that, though, Max Eberl seems to have ramped up his planning for the 2024/25 campaign, so there is a lot going on.

Why waste any more time, let’s get to it. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

Bodies are dropping at Germany’s national team camp — and at Bayern Munich. Let’s talk about the impact of Manuel Neuer’s latest ailment, Sacha Boey’s injury, and what this might mean for the rest of the club season.

Could Bayern Munich bring Julian Nagelsmann back as its coach?

Some final thoughts on the German national team’s upcoming slate.

Bayern Munich reportedly made its best-and-final offer to Alphonso Davies, which tops out at €13 million per season. Is that enough? Will Real Madrid top that?

Enough with these Ronald Araújo rumors.

Why are Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka so hated? How real is it that both will leave this summer?

Breaking down another hilarious episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

FC Barcelona might have a leg up on both bayern Munich and Chelsea FC for young left-back David Oduro:

Barcelona have increased their efforts to recruit the best and the brightest teenagers across the globe over the past 12 months, and it looks as if Ghanaian left-back David Oduro will be the focus of their attentions in coming months. The 17-year-old already plays regularly for Accra Lions in the Ghanaian Premier League, and was on trial with Barcelona last month. He has also received interest from Bayern Munich though, and was on trial with Chelsea before he arrived in Barcelona. As he is only 17, he cannot make the jump until June, when he comes of age. Oduro has been compared to Alphonso Davies style-wise, and is the latest evidence of Barcelona’s intention to increase their presence in West Africa. As reported by Sport, they are working on a deal to bring Oduro in this summer, having already moved for Malian Ibrahim Diarra. Both come as part of a directive from Joan Laporta to scout better and more regularly in Mali, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal. Barcelona brought in Noah Darvich and Mikayil Faye last summer to play for the Barca Atletic side, and both have since impressed, while two of their greatest success stories were teenage acquisitions of Ronald Araujo and Pedri. Undoubtedly they are trying to find and tie up deals for talents at an earlier age as a way of addressing their economic struggles, which prevent them from pursuing more established talents.

Could Liverpool FC lose Trent Alexander-Arnold? That remains to be seen, but if the player wants to move, Real Madrid would be okay with giving him a new home:

⚪️ Real Madrid are monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract situation at Liverpool.



Current deal expires in June '25 with no talks underway as of now.



Liverpool have not indicated any desire to sell at this stage.



There's no indication of player's views so far. pic.twitter.com/2rCywx2yjH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2024

The German national team had not really fired on all cylinders for, well, years.

With deflating performance after deflating performance, there was very little reason for hope...until now!

While it is just one match, the Germans were able to outgun France 2-0 for a convincing away win. Clearly, there was a lot to talk about and with Jack Laushway making his Bavarian Podcast Works debut to help break this one down, we went all-in!

This is what we have on tap for this episode: