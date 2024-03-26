Fabrizio Romano: Kim Min-jae, Dayot Upamecano’s Bayern Munich futures will depend on next coach

Bayern Munich is in a luxury position at the center-back position, with four good options at the moment: Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Matthijs de Ligt, and Eric Dier.

While Dier, a budget signing from the Tottenham Hotspur bench in January, has been a revelation, the other three are all big-name stars who arrived on big transfer fees — and bumper contracts.

That leaves their futures in question, as it is not likely Bayern can hold onto all three of them for long, especially if the club decides it wants to invest in additional center-backs such as FC Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano weighed in for CaughtOffside and emphasized that from the standpoint of the Bavarians, this is not a decision to be taken without the consultation of the next coach — who is not yet in place:

“There has been some speculation about potential big names leaving Bayern that I wanted to address here,” Romano wrote in his latest column. “Firstly, there’s been talk of Dayot Upamecano considering his future. However, it’s nothing concrete as far as I understand. I’m told for Bayern decisions the crucial step will be the new manager, you always plan these kinds of things with the coach so step by step. Nothing is serious in terms of talks for Upamecano now. “Kim Min-jae is another name supposedly facing an uncertain future, but I’m told the same as with Upamecano. These things are always decided with manager, Thomas Tuchel’s replacement will be key. But Bayern remain very happy with Kim and his commitment. “We’ve seen Matthijs de Ligt, Kim, Upamecano, all the defenders linked with an exit, but nothing is decided in reality.”

The announcement of the next coach can’t come soon enough.