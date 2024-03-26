Bayern Munich loanee Josip Stanišić not thinking about future right now, fully focused on Bayer Leverkusen campaign

In hindsight, it was more than likely the wrong decision for Bayern Munich to have loaned out Josip Stanišić to Bayer Leverkusen for the season, especially after losing both Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard. The Croatian international has been having a strong season with Die Werkself under Xabi Alonso and he is on his way to collecting another Bundesliga winner’s medal, but this time around with a different club, barring any sort of disastrous run that Leverkusen might go on from now until the end of the season.

Stanišić’s loan at Leverkusen only runs through the end of this season, so it is still not decided what, exactly, his future will hold after this season concludes. As is likely the case for a handful of players in the squad with upcoming expiring contracts, the defender might want to wait and see who will wind up replacing Thomas Tuchel at Bayern before he makes a decision on what his near- and long-term future will hold. His current contract with Bayern runs through June 2026, so if Leverkusen were to make concrete efforts to try to sign him on a permanent basis, Bayern could drive up his price if Die Werkself do not try to just get him on loan again for another season or two. They will likely be dipping into the market for reinforcements with being back in the Champions League next season.

For now, Leverkusen is still in the hunt in both the DFB-Pokal and Europa League in addition to their impressive Bundesliga run, so Stanišić admitted that the remaining matches are his sole focus for the time being. He is not thinking too much about his future at this current juncture with all that is left to play for with Leverkusen.

“I haven’t thought about that at all [his future]. The season is still long, we are still in all three competitions, that’s the focus. Then comes the Euros. What will happen beyond that remains to be seen. Of course the situation is such that I have to go back [to Bayern]. But in football you never know. The business is very fast-moving. One day I’m there, the next day I’m gone. We’ll see,” the defender recently explained to Bild (as per @iMiaSanMia).

In addition to Leverkusen’s success and being a part of that, there is a lot to consider for Stanišić. At this point he does not know, nor does anyone else, who Bayern’s next manager will be and the club already invested in reinforcements in the defensive department during the winter transfer window a la Eric Dier and Sacha Boey. Whether or not he would be open to a move away, or perhaps even another loan move to Leverkusen, remains to be seen.

