Max Eberl on the question of Bayern Munich’s No. 6 — and the 4-2-3-1?

Bayern Munich has made significant renovations in its sporting department in the past year, and is now ushering in a new era with recognized outside professionals such as Max Eberl and Christoph Freund leading the team.

Eberl, the newest and highest-seated board member for sport, sat down with Sport Bild for a wide-ranging interview (captured by @iMiaSanMia) and one of the topics he touched on was Bayern’s long-running transfer search for a new defensive midfielder.

The topic dominated headlines in last summer’s transfer window and may be tied to Joshua Kimmich’s future in Bavaria. But with the impending departure of head coach Thomas Tuchel — who had reportedly spearheaded the push that resulted in Bayern trying but failing to land Fulham’s João Palhinha — is it still a topic for the transfer team?

Eberl did not give a straight answer.

“Defensive midfield is an area of the squad in which we’re keeping our eyes open,” the 50-year-old explained. “But it also depends on how we want to play football. In the past, Bayern almost always played 4-2-3-1, so there was no lone No. 6 in that sense. A system change could then lead to other players, who are currently dissatisfied, being given a different role.”

A message for malcontents on the roster? Uncertainty over how the next coach may approach things? Or a sign that the front office, in its project of sporting rejuvenation at Bayern, is already turning an eye to evolving past the 4-2-3-1?

The time is arguably ripe. The prospects of Thomas Müller, Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and more hang in the balance.