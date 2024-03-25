Bayern Munich puts Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi second on coaching shortlist behind Xabi Alonso

Bayern Munich is ramping up their efforts to bring in a new coach to replace Thomas Tuchel, who will leave in the summer. On top of their list is Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, who is showing his former employer levels in the Bundesliga. If the Rekordmeister do not get him, they will shift their focus to Brighton & Hove Albion tactician Roberto De Zerbi, who is aware of the Bavarians’ interest:

Roberto De Zerbi is informed about Bayern’s interest, but no final decision has been made yet. The Italian is one of the top favourites for Bayern if a move for Xabi Alonso fell through. Talks in the background have taken place, with De Zerbi, Alonso and other candidates. Eberl is a big fan of De Zerbi, who is also on Barcelona’s list. Bayern are currently working on Xabi Alonso. – Sky Sports journo Florian Plettenberg as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Max Eberl has also spoken to De Zerbi on a potential move to Munich, which is part of the club’s strategy to get a clear picture of who succeeds Tuchel (Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk via @iMiaSanMia). Bayern will have company, though, as other big clubs are looking to pluck De Zerbi from the English coast.