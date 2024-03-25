What did Julian Nagelsmann say in his speech that spurred Germany to defeat France?

The German national team are taking the right steps in as the country continues to prepare itself for hosting Euro 2024. France fell 2-0 thanks to goals from Bayer Leverkusen phenom Florian Wirtz (seven seconds in) and Arsenal FC man Kai Havertz. Coach Julian Nagelsmann reportedly gave a speech that lit a fire inside the players, but what did he actually say?

Julian Nagelsmann stood in front of his team last week before the game against France and instilled in them the belief in maximum success, telling them: “If we get rolling, we can become European champions”. - The coach now wants to take advantage of the wave of euphoria after the win over France and start gaining momentum going into the Euros, but he also warned his players in another dressing room speech after the game telling them: “We shouldn’t become arrogant now.” - Nagelsmann and his team want to confirm the new belief with another top performance against the Netherlands tomorrow. — Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Germany has beaten France twice in the span of six months, but the former Bayern Munich coach wants to keep his men grounded and build on a good result.