Is Real Madrid’s David Alaba pushing for Alphonso Davies to leave Bayern Munich?

Alphonso Davies moving to Real Madrid is a hot topic at the moment. The Canadian was due to sign a contract extension with Bayern Munich last year but the sudden dismissal of now-former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić made what was supposed to be a surefire extension into a huge question mark. Now, there is talk within the Bayern side of things that they are fully convinced former charge David Alaba is doing his part to get Davies to move to Madrid.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal), Alaba and his “protégé” remain great friends and are always contacting each other. Madrid is yet to approach Bayern with a formal offer, however.

Funny enough, Davies is in the same position as Alaba a couple of years ago and Toni Kroos further back: a key player wanting a higher wage, but Bayern is reluctant to give him that wage. The player then transfers to another club and becomes a key player there. Will Davies continue this pattern?