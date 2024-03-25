Bayern Munich Alumni: João Cancelo blasts Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola for being ungrateful and spreading lies

João Cancelo has been through a whirlwind in the last year. Originally signed on loan by Bayern Munich in January 2023, the Manchester City full-back has made the decision to go out on loan again at FC Barcelona. It has been known that the 29-year-old Portuguese “bad boy” has beef with City boss (and ex-Bayern coach) Pep Guardiola during their treble season, but he has now come out and just absolutely roasted his former coach.

“Lies were told,” Cancelo fumed (A Bola via Daily Mail). “I’ve never been a bad team-mate for them, and you can ask either (Nathan) Ake or Rico (Lewis) [There were reports that those specific players were in Cancelo’s crosshairs due to them playing in the same position as him]. I don’t have any superiority or inferiority complex towards them, but that’s the manager’s opinion.”

Cancelo went on to say that the Citizens were ungrateful to him because he was always committed to them and was a key player there, yet believed they disrespected him. That said, he wishes City well and said that it was the right choice to bounce from the club despite missing the treble. Pep wished him well went he initially went to Bayern regardless.