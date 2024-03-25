 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Bavarian Podcast Works Show is LIVE! Chuck has more takes on the German national team, the messy Alphonso Davies situation, and the one-year anniversary of Julian Nagelsmann's sacking!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich Alumni: João Cancelo blasts Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola for being ungrateful and spreading lies

An actual bad boy or just misunderstood?

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Sevilla FC v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

João Cancelo has been through a whirlwind in the last year. Originally signed on loan by Bayern Munich in January 2023, the Manchester City full-back has made the decision to go out on loan again at FC Barcelona. It has been known that the 29-year-old Portuguese “bad boy” has beef with City boss (and ex-Bayern coach) Pep Guardiola during their treble season, but he has now come out and just absolutely roasted his former coach.

“Lies were told,” Cancelo fumed (A Bola via Daily Mail). “I’ve never been a bad team-mate for them, and you can ask either (Nathan) Ake or Rico (Lewis) [There were reports that those specific players were in Cancelo’s crosshairs due to them playing in the same position as him]. I don’t have any superiority or inferiority complex towards them, but that’s the manager’s opinion.”

1. FC Köln v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
Missed out on a treble? Nay bother.
Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Cancelo went on to say that the Citizens were ungrateful to him because he was always committed to them and was a key player there, yet believed they disrespected him. That said, he wishes City well and said that it was the right choice to bounce from the club despite missing the treble. Pep wished him well went he initially went to Bayern regardless.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works