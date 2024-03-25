 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Preview Show is LIVE! Chuck breaks down the match between Germany and the Netherlands. Check it out...NOW!

Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: Germany vs. the Netherlands (International Friendly)

Can Germany keep it going?

By CSmith1919
Training Holland -Training Men Photo by Roy Lazet/Soccrates/Getty Images

In the final international game before Bayern Munich’s players return back to Säbener Straße, Germany will take on the Netherlands in a match that could prove to extremely important for Die Mannschaft.

Julian Nagelsmann has rallied his troops with a renewed sense of self-belief that has the squad buzzing, but none of that will mean anything without another strong showing. The Dutch will provide a formidable test and should be a good indication of just how much progress has been made under Nagelsmann. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A look at the game and why this could mean a lot to the Germans.
  • Does Leroy Sané eventually have a role on this team?
  • A guess at Julian Nagelsmann’s lineup and how it could change from what we saw against France on Saturday.
  • A prediction on the match.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @BavarianPodcast @TheBarrelBlog, @BFWCyler, @bfwinnn, and more.

