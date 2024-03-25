Report: Getting healthy, Leroy Sané could find form and a new deal at Bayern Munich soon

According to a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané has been in the transfer rumor mill a bit in recent weeks, but the prevailing thought is that he will ink a contract extension given his comfort level in the area and his strong ties at the club.

Specifically, Sané gets along well with Uli Hoeneß:

Leroy Sané is in positive exchange with Thomas Tuchel. Both appreciate each other a lot and discuss tactical stuff. Sané also has a good relationship with Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala, as well as with Uli Hoeneß. Sané visits Hoeneß at his home in Tegernsee, gets feedback and enjoys the exchange with him. Hoeneß is one of the reasons why the player can imagine extending his contract beyond 2025. Bayern remains Sané’s first point of contact. He feels good in Munich with his wife and kids. An initial discussion with Max Eberl took place to get to know each other, with talks set to be intensified in the coming weeks.

As many had feared, Sané has been battling both injuries and fatigue in recent weeks. With his red card suspension for the German national team, this week gave Sané the chance to try and get as healthy as possible for the season’s stretch run:

Leroy Sané is hoping the current international break was a chance for him to ‘reset’. Sané has been playing for months through patellar tendon problems and groin pain. The pain was particularly intense before the game against Bochum where he couldn’t complete big parts of the final training and started on the bench, but had to be subbed on in the second half. Sané then played against Lazio, Mainz and Darmstadt despite his problems. Only now was he able to rest his body due to his suspension with the national team. Sané worked individually in the gym last week and was treated by the physios. He stayed in Munich over the weekend and didn’t travel anywhere. From tomorrow Sané wants to resume working at Säbener Straße. The big hope is that this much needed break will allow him to find his form of the first half of the season again.

Sané will now get a chance to show if the tactics he used over the past week have helped. Surely, Bayern Munich — and its fans — would love to see “Hinrunde Sané” back in the fold.