Bavarian Podcast Works S6E37: More thoughts on Germany’s win over France; Did Bayern Munich to Alphonso Davies?; Looking at the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann one year later; and MORE!

Bayern Munich...Germany...so much going on.

By CSmith1919
France v Germany - International Friendly Photo by Helge Prang - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich will be back in action later this on the field, but there is much going on in the boardroom these days.

While all of that is going on, the German national team is looking like they could potentially have something cooking. Given all of that, we have much to talk about.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • After some times to process it all, more thoughts on Germany’s 2-0 win over France and why it seems like Julian Nagelsmann could be close to unlocking something with this German side.
  • Reports are breaking that Bayern Munich wants an answer from Alphonso Davies by next week. Will the Canadian take the best-and-final offer from the Bavarians or will he set sights on a move this summer...maybe to Real Madrid.
  • One year after Nagelsmann was unceremoniously sacked at Bayern Munich, the fallout is still being felt. Let’s discuss where things stand and how much longer that move might affect the club.

