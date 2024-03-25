Report: Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag “dreams” of a move to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is having yet another managerial change at the end of the current season. With the head coach Thomas Tuchel set to be relieved of his duties in the summer, all eyes will be on potential candidates looking to take over the hot seat. The club has had four different coaches at the helm in the past four seasons, which doesn’t sound promising for Bayern’s future coach. As a wise BFW staffer once said, “I give the new coach until October.”

According to a recent report from Christian Falk (as covered by @iMiaSanMia), Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag is eyeing the Bayern top job with deep desire.

Erik ten Hag dreams of returning to Bayern as head coach one day. As of now, the Dutchman is not on Bayern's list and is not a topic for this summer. Should he become available, his name could be discussed [@cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/Wxx5LTp4XA — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 20, 2024

Once upon a time, Bayern Munich was in the mix for Erik Ten Hag’s signature (back when his Ajax side was a force to be reckoned with in both the Eredivisie and Europe). After his move to Manchester United, the Dutchman has enjoyed little success, with the crowning jewel being an EFL Cup victory. Manchester United are currently 6th in the Premier League standings and haven’t seemed all that impressive this season, being pipped to a Champions League knockout spot by FC Copenhagen.

However, one could argue that Bayern Munich provides the manager with a tantalizing challenge: a stronger, deeper squad with a stable core and good management by the board (yes, it hasn’t been great lately, but Manchester United is a whole other story). Ten Hag would also have some familiar faces in Munich in Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Of course, this also doesn’t have to mean anything, since Bayern Munich seems to have its sights firmly set on Xabi Alonso, with de Zerbi and Zinedine Zidane also in the mix.

