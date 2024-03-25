Lothar Matthäus feels a Julian Nagelsmann return to Bayern Munich would be “special”

There is a possibility that the DFB could wind up extending Julian Nagelsmann’s contract as German national team manager beyond this summer’s European Championships, as his current contract expires after the tournament.

Nagelsmann took over for Hansi Flick last fall as the DFB finally felt it was time to make a switch as the team need reinvigoration in the buildup to hosting the Euros this summer, having been drawn to a group that, on paper, they should very much be able to make it out of that’s comprised of Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland.

Nagelsmann has really only had the chance to oversee Die Mannschaft for a handful of friendlies since Germany is the host nation of the Euros, so it is largely a very difficult barometer to judge him off of. In addition, he is the youngest ever national team manager for Germany, which is no indicator of any sort of lack of experience since he has already managed Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and TSG Hoffenheim.

For Germany and Bayern legend Lothar Matthäus, he feels that if Nagelsmann were to make a return to Bayern after he is done with Germany, it would be something rather special. The club is actively in search of a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, as the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz manager is leaving come the end of this season.

“I could imagine that it would be a big challenge for Julian to shape an era with the national team, but I assume that at his age he wants to work with a team on a daily basis and I think he has offers from clubs that interest him. I don’t know if he’s high on Bayern’s list, but a return to Munich would be something very special. I thought it was a mistake to dismiss him. For me, Nagelsmann was a good fit for Bayern. But whether he would do it again, albeit under a different management and a different hierarchy, is up to him,” Matthäus explained when he was asked about Nagelsmann’s future (via @iMiaSanMia).

For what it’s worth, there were several offers from different clubs on the table in between the time Nagelsmann was dismissed by Bayern and when he accepted the Germany job from the DFB. He had wanted to take his time after being let go by Bayern before making his next managerial decision, but timing was of the essence with everything that transpired with Flick’s dismissal by the DFB and Nagelsmann becoming his successor. Unless the DFB winds up renewing his contract, it is highly likely that, at some point, he would return to club football.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Germany’s massive 2-0 victory over France? Then Chuck and Jack have you covered with the Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show! You can check it out on Spotify or below: