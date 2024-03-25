Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané will travel to Frankfurt to watch Germany vs. the Netherlands

During Germany’s 2-0 victory over France on Saturday, one thing was evident — it will be extremely hard for anyone to displace Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz as part of the German national team’s attack.

What does that mean for players like Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry? Well, it might be time to put in a little extra effort. For Sané, the attacker will get started with that by traveling to Frankfurt to watch the Germans take on the Netherlands on Tuesday per kicker:

Despite his suspension, Leroy Sané will travel to Frankfurt on Tuesday to spend the day with the national team and Julian Nagelsmann and then watch the game against the Netherlands in the stadium.

Sky Sport journo Florian Plettenberg chimed in with additional information:

Leroy #Sané will join the German national team in Frankfurt on Tuesday to spend the day with the team, staff, and coaches. ➡️ In the evening, he will watch the game against the Netherlands in the stadium ➡️ The team wants to come closer together, which is why Sané is traveling even though he is currently suspended and will not play against on Tuesday evening. Sané is in close communication with Julian Nagelsmann and is firmly planned for the EUROs squad!

Despite his precipitous fall in form over the course of this season, Sané is still considered to be on of Germany’s best attackers. However, his red card suspension opened the door for Nagelsmann to experiment with a lineup featuring Wirtz and Musiala as attackers working in the half spaces, where interchanging with each other — and attacking midfielder İlkay Gündoğan.

One could argue that the attack was more dangerous than at any point in recent years, while featuring Wirtz and Musiala. It worked out extremely well and could make it very difficult for Sané or anyone else to break into the starting XI barring any injuries.

