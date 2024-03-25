Bayern Munich preparing to offer Jamal Musiala major contract extension

Sporting Director Max Eberl recently made waves when he publicly stated that Bayern Munich had made its final offer to Alphonso Davies. With the ball firmly in Davies’ court, Bayern is turning its attention to contract negotiations with the magician himself, Jamal Musiala.

Musiala’s contract runs through the summer of 2026, but Bayern has no desire to even test that boundary with the future face of the club. According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern plans to blow away Musiala with the initial offer.

Extending Jamal Musiala's contract as soon as possible is a high priority for Bayern even though it still runs until 2026. The club knows they cannot miss out on this one and are preparing a 'really important' proposal in terms of salary and bonuses to keep Musiala at the club… pic.twitter.com/ttIy9z677j — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 22, 2024

Extending Jamal Musiala’s contract as soon as possible is a high priority for Bayern even though it still runs until 2026. The club knows they cannot miss out on this one and are preparing a ‘really important’ proposal in terms of salary and bonuses to keep Musiala at the club and make him one of the faces of the present and future project.

Musiala is currently on pace to set career highs in goals and minutes this season and has established himself as a guaranteed starter every match.

But ever since Jude Bellingham won the Golden Boy award in 2023 and signed a massive contract with Real Madrid through 2029, Bayern fans have been impatiently waiting for the club to secure Musiala’s future in Bavaria.

Let’s hope the Bayern board can find solid footing and retain Musiala and Davies for many years to come.