Bayern Munich interested in Benfica’s €120 million sensation

João Neves has captivated the footballing world since establishing himself in Benfica’s starting lineup after the departure of Enzo Fernández to Chelsea FC at the midway point of the 2022/23 season. The player’s impressive performances over the last year have caught the eyes of many, including Bayern Munich.

Unfortunately, Bayern’s pathway to the player won’t be easy as other top clubs such as Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be monitoring Neves. Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in the 19-year-old midfielder as well.

In addition to competition from the other teams looking at Neves, the player has a hefty release clause that could potentially rule him out as a realistic option for the Bavarians.

Bayern, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG are paying close attention to the situation of Benfica midfielder João Neves - but none of these clubs have made concrete steps yet. Benfica president Rui Costa wants to keep Neves for at least another season. The club's… pic.twitter.com/gErrZ0OpbI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 21, 2024

Bayern, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG are paying close attention to the situation of Benfica midfielder João Neves - but none of these clubs have made concrete steps yet. Benfica president Rui Costa wants to keep Neves for at least another season. The club’s intention is to renew the player’s contract and increase the release clause from the current €120m to €150m

While it seems unlikely that Bayern would spend so much on a player, the club spent around €100 million on Harry Kane last summer, meaning this kind of big purchase isn’t out of the question. Neves just might be worth breaking the bank for.

The Portuguese international is one of the best young prospects in his position, excelling both defensively and in more attacking phases of the game as well. Highlighting some specific stats for passing, ball progression, and defensive actions, the table below compares Neves to Bayern’s current primary midfield options.

Player Comparison Player Shot-creating actions per 90 Pass completion % Progressive passes per 90 Progressive carries per 90 Tackles per 90 Interceptions per 90 Player Shot-creating actions per 90 Pass completion % Progressive passes per 90 Progressive carries per 90 Tackles per 90 Interceptions per 90 João Neves 2.83 88.0 6.96 1.49 2.91 1.34 Joshua Kimmich 4.76 85.5 9.60 1.66 1.77 0.99 Leon Goretzka 2.69 88.6 6.12 2.46 1.62 1.62 Aleksandar Pavlović 3.30 90.9 8.21 1.30 2.10 1.20

It should be mentioned that there is a wide range of metrics to look at when it comes to determining the ability of a player. This table provides only a small snapshot to give a general idea about the type of player Neves is compared to some of Bayern’s current midfield options. The statistics used here were sourced from FBREF.

Neves looks to be an incredible talent, but is he worth the absurd price tag attached to him? Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below!