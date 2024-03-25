Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona fretting missing out on Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich?; Manchester City to sell Jack Grealish?; Barca still toying with idea of Bryan Zaragoza; Bayern eyeing Barca youngster; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich could be a very popular figure on the transfer market if decided that he wants a change of scenery after this season.

There are plenty of clubs that would like Kimmich, but FC Barcelona is one that appears to not want to miss out on the chance to get him. With potential competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, and Liverpool FC, Barca might be getting worried that it can compete financially for Kimmich:

It is no secret that Joshua Kimmich is one of the pivot midfielders that Barcelona are interested in signing in the summer window. In fact, as per SPORT, the Blaugrana have been in contact with his entourage for years, informing them of his situation and making their interest clear, but it has never been possible to bring him in. But with his contract expiring in 2025, Kimmich could leave Bayern Munich in the summer as there is no agreement over a renewal. With the possibility of a summer departure very likely, the report states that Kimmich ‘loves’ Barcelona and believes he can be a very good fit at the club. Last summer, the 29-year-old was even talking to Barça boss Xavi Hernandez about a possible move and was determined to make the leap. But there was never any chance for the operation to go through because Bayern didn’t want to negotiate and Barça didn’t have enough money. Now, the midfielder understands that he has finished a cycle in Germany and has not negotiated his renewal. And Bayern will prefer placing him on the market instead of losing him for free in 2025. Barça are fully aware of his situation and have maintained their interest in the player. And even though the player loves the club, the player’s entourage doubts the Catalans’ chances of signing him for economic reasons. Despite his admiration for Barcelona, the report states that Kimmich is not going to wait forever and could prioritise other more viable options to continue his career. If the Blaugrana have the financial capacity to make the step forward, Kimmich would be delighted to join, but at the moment they cannot guarantee anything and the player wants to clarify his situation as early as possible. As such, Kimmich’s final destination could be PSG or Manchester City. Both clubs see him as a market opportunity and would be in a position to negotiate a transfer in excess of €65 million. At Barcelona, Kimmich is very much appreciated, but if several players are not sold it will be impossible to afford the operation.

As of now, there has been no clear indication from Kimmich that he actually wants to leave Bavaria. However, if he does decide to take a look at what else is out there, it is clear that he will have options.

Manchester City could be looking to revamp its squad a bit this summer and to make some revenue for acquisitions, the club could be contemplating a sale of Jack Grealish:

Manchester City could listen to offers for Jack Grealish this summer as they look to raise funds for future signings.

Before signing Kim Min-jae last summer, Bayern Munich was linked with Alessandro Bastoni, who has been very good for Inter Milan this season:

Alessandro Bastoni has made more key passes than any other centre-back in Europe's top five leagues this season (19). pic.twitter.com/s6uOjdvmk8 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 21, 2024

The German national team had not really fired on all cylinders for, well, years.

With deflating performance after deflating performance, there was very little reason for hope...until now!

While it is just one match, the Germans were able to outgun France 2-0 for a really strong and convincing away win. Clearly, there was a lot to talk about and with Jack Laushway making his Bavarian Podcast Works debut to help break this one down, we went all-in!

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI and how those players performed.

A rundown of the scoring and subs.

Some thoughts on Germany’s blazing start to the match and that laser of a goal from Florian Wirtz.

Kai Havertz proved he up to the task after an iffy first half (with some major help from Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala).

Joshua Kimmich vs. Kylian Mbappé.

Who was impactful and who might not have turned in their best effort.

Some final thoughts on the impressive victory (is this a cause for hope?) and why this was incredibly important to Nagelsmann and the players alike.

As rumors started to swirl that not everything was going swimmingly for Bryan Zaragoza at Bayern Munich, more rumors spiked that FC Barcelona and Real Madrid might be interested in bringing the 22-year-old back to Spain:

Zaragoza will hope for more luck, and playing time, next season when Bayern appoint their new manager, but if that isn’t the case, a summer departure could be possible. Sport (via Estadio Deportivo) have reported that Barcelona are considering a loan move. Sporting Director Deco is a fan of Zaragoza, and he recognises that Barcelona do not have a similar playing to him in their first team squad. It remains to be seen whether this deal has any chance of happening.

Bayern Munich has been linked to FC Barcelona center-back Ronald Araújo or months now, but the Bavarians are also interested in another defender at Barca — 19-year-old center-back Mikayil Faye:

After all the recent competition between the clubs, Bayern Munich are now said to be interested in a player linked with Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs were locked into negotiations with Bayen all last summer for Harry Kane, a deal they simply wouldn’t give up on. The Barcelona defender was recently linked with a move to Spurs, and journalist Santi Aouna has now confirmed that Bayern have joined the list of clubs who are monitoring the young talent. Ange Postecoglou recently admitted that he still wanted to sign another centre-back for his squad, and Faye therefore could be that profile. Judging by Aouna’s update, which he shared on X, it seems competition could be rife for the ‘very strong’ defender. Although not currently playing in Barcelona’s first team, Faye is showing a ton of potential, leading clubs to think they may be able to prize the youngster away. Aouna shared the latest: “A lot of big clubs, including Bayern Munich, are monitoring closely the situation of Mikayil Faye. They consider him as an exciting player Last winter, Barcelona have rejected formal bid from Girona, Alaves and Lens. Lens could come back next summer.” Of course, Barcelona may have an idea of keeping Faye around themselves, but there doesn’t currently seem to be the first team path or role needed for a player of his calibre. And with both Bayern and Tottenham interested, Faye doesn’t seem as if he’ll be playing youth football for too much longer. That being said, one player linked with a move to Tottenham is now leading the way in Europe.

Once upon a time, Alexander Isak was a promising prospect at Borussia Dortmund.

Now, he is sought-after striker and drawing interest from Arsenal FC:

Arsenal have added Newcastle striker Alexander Isak to their shortlist of forward options for the summer window. Isak’s Sweden teammate, Viktor Gyokeres, is also a target for the Gunners.

Bayern Munich can’t catch a break.

Even during the international break, the Bavarians are feeling the wrath of the injury gods. Even aside of that, though, Max Eberl seems to have ramped up his planning for the 2024/25 campaign, so there is a lot going on.

Why waste any more time, let’s get to it. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

Bodies are dropping at Germany’s national team camp — and at Bayern Munich. Let’s talk about the impact of Manuel Neuer’s latest ailment, Sacha Boey’s injury, and what this might mean for the rest of the club season.

Could Bayern Munich bring Julian Nagelsmann back as its coach?

Some final thoughts on the German national team’s upcoming slate.

Bayern Munich reportedly made its best-and-final offer to Alphonso Davies, which tops out at €13 million per season. Is that enough? Will Real Madrid top that?

Enough with these Ronald Araújo rumors.

Why are Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka so hated? How real is it that both will leave this summer?

Breaking down another hilarious episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Deniz Undav has had a spectacular season on loan at VfB Stuttgart from Brighton & Hove Albion:

Deniz #Undav wants to stay at @VfB! Stuttgart bosses trying to sign the 27 y/o striker permanently. Talks with Brighton are ongoing. “I would be happy the faster that works,“ Undav told us. “But it is a slow process because there are still other parties that need to be spoken with.“ ℹ️ 14 goals and 7 assists this Bundesliga season yet. The release clause in the summer is currently between €13-15m. @SkySportDE

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf is all for extending Julian Nagelsmann’s contract with the German national team.

“I don’t think there would be anything against that from our side. But we have to talk to each other and I am very confident that we will quickly reach a result. The coach’s wish is to have clarity before the Euros - we will not ignore this wish,” Neuendorf told ZDF.