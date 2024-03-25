Report: Juventus interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is turning heads beyond Germany with his recent performances.

Though not selected for the March international period by Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann — who was admired by Goretzka in his time with Bayern — Goretzka is nonetheless turning in a strong campaign. And with his place in the squad as uncertain as Bayern’s next head coach, it could be the right time to leave for the 29-year-old.

Serie A giant Juventus is among those interested in his services, according to a report from kicker (as captured via @iMiaSanMia), and dispatched scouts to watch the Bavarians take on Lazio in the Champions League:

Juventus are interested in Leon Goretzka. Two representatives from the Italian club were in Munich for the second leg against Lazio to watch the midfielder, among others, live in action. Goretzka, meanwhile, would prefer to stay in Munich beyond the summer. In addition, it remains to be seen whether a club would be willing to pay the necessary financial package [@georg_holzner, @kicker]

It should come as no surprise that Goretzka would prefer to continue in Bavaria. Will the club see it the same way?