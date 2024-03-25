Report: Joshua Zirkzee may have a future back at Bayern Munich after all

Bayern Munich alum Joshua Zirkzee never got going in Bavaria, but that does not mean the door is closed on his return.

The versatile attacker is enjoying a great season with Bologna, playing a No. 9/No. 10 hybrid role in head coach Thiago Motta’s innovative and free-flowing scheme. Now in his second season there, Zirkzee has become a nailed-on starter and has 10 goals and three assists this season from his first 27 games (26 starts).

That has caught the eyes of the bosses back in Bavaria, as well as at other Italian clubs, according to a report from kicker, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern are discussing a potential return of Joshua Zirkzee to the club. Juventus, Milan and Napoli are interested in the striker, but Bayern have a buy-back clause and the right of first refusal. It depends on Zirkzee [@georg_holzner]

Could the 22-year-old be open to a move back to Germany from Serie A? And would he be content to back up Harry Kane?

