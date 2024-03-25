Max Eberl admits that Bayern Munich need to manage their finances carefully, reveals if player sales need to be done

Bayern Munich takes pride in their fiscal responsibility, as shown by being reluctant to spend big amounts of money unless needed (i.e. Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur) and buying smart (i.e. Jamal Musiala from Chelsea FC), However, that can only take them so far when their peers are clubs with an infinite bankroll. Director of Sport Max Eberl says that getting dream players means selling but isn’t worried about Bayern’s restrictions on spending.

“We are not in the land of milk and honey, we cannot paint the world as we like it,” Eberl said (Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Possible transfers include sales in order to have the financial means to do something. We have to face the reality: what financial means do we have in order to realize our wishes in how many positions.

“I’m not worried”, Eberl continued. “I know we’ll have [financial] possibilities in the summer. But they are not limitless. We can’t and don’t want to make transfers like Harry Kane’s every summer. We need 14, 15 top players. There are also players like Aleks Pavlović, who is now pushing his way into the top 15. This is what the thought process of squad planning looks like. I know that Bayern is an extremely healthy club. But I know there are financial limits.”

As said earlier, selling may be a necessity for a rebuild. That said, Eberl wants players who identify themselves with the club (like Mathys Tel): “No club — this also applies to Bayern Munich - wants to lose players for free if they cannot agree on a contract extension. This includes two or three parties. If players no longer want to be here, you have to make decisions. We want to have players who stand for Bayern Munich, who want to identify with the club. I would like to have this motivation represented in the squad.”